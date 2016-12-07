Remastering a holiday classic for IMAX

Many families make seeing The Polar Express 3D part of their holiday traditions. This heart-warming adventure, based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, takes audiences on an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole.

Viewers fall in love with a doubting young boy who embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

And like an early gift from the North Pole, Corey Cobb found a big surprise in a relatively small box. The Tennessee Aquarium’s IMAX senior operator received a digital cinema package containing a brand new IMAX with Laser remaster of the animated holiday classic.

“It was a complete shock to me that it was coming out so soon,” said Cobb. “I’m pretty excited for everyone to see this new version. It’s going to look so much better than the film print we’ve shown throughout the years.”

Compared to the 600-pound spools of film he used to work with when showing this movie, this digital cinema package almost fits into Cobb’s shirt pocket.

Although much smaller in size, the visual impact will be stunning. “The Polar Express 3D will be much brighter on screen and the snow scenes will look fantastic,” said Cobb. “It has always been fun watching audiences grabbing at the snowflakes. I can’t wait to see them reacting to the IMAX with Laser version.”

The Polar Express 3D in IMAX with Laser

Daily showings now through December 19

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theatre

201 Chestnut Street

(423) 266-4629

www.tennesseeaquarium.org/IMAX