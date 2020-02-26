Return To Downton Abbey

It was the television sensation of the decade and audiences around the world were enthralled by the goings-on of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early twentieth century.

And now Downton Abbey comes back to the big screen as the Bobby Stone Film Series presents not one but two showings of the 2019 film continuation of the television show.

The film begins in 1927, about a year and a half after the TV series ended. Buckingham Palace informs Robert and Cora Crawley, the Earl and Countess of Grantham, that King George V and Queen Mary will visit Downton Abbey during a royal tour through Yorkshire.

As the royal staff descends on Downton, an assassin has also arrived and attempts to kill the monarch. The family and servants are pitted against the royal entourage, including the Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has fallen out with the Crawleys, especially the Dowager Countess, over an inheritance issue.

Come out to the Tivoli Theatre this Sunday and relive all the scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.