RiffTrax Live: Octaman

RiffTrax’s Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett (of Mystery Science Theater 3000 fame) are back in cinemas this spring to celebrate the 10th anniversary of RiffTrax Live with an all-new riff on a B-movie classic.

Deep in the Mexican jungle, a legendary creature lurks in a radioactive swamp. Is it a man? Is it an octopus? No, it’s Octaman!

Okay, it’s a man in an octopus suit, but he’s really angry and decides to go on a light killing spree.

A scientific expedition sets out to study this atomic mutant and stop it before it kills again. They’re not very good at it, since Octaman kills quite a lot—probably because the dumb scientists keep stealing its babies!

It seems there’s no stopping the monster until it develops a crush on the plucky lady scientist Susan Lowry (Pier Angeli) and does what all mutant sea creatures like to do—it knocks her out and carries her away.

Will the rest of the team be able to rescue Susan before Octaman picks them all off one by one? Looks pretty doubtful!

Directed by the writer of Creature from the Black Lagoon, and featuring costumes and effects by a young Rick Baker, Octaman is a wonderfully awful rubber monster B-movie.

Join Bill, Mike, and Kevin live this Thursday evening at 8 p.m. at AMC Chattanooga 18 and Regal Hamilton Place 8 as they risk life and limb to deliver the laughs from the clutches of Octaman!