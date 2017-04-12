RiffTrax Live takes on "Samurai Cop" Thursday evening

The Samurai Cop is here to kick ass and chew bubblegum, and he’s already infringed on enough movies and clichés so he’s just going to stop with that introduction right there.

Yes, the cop they call Samurai has travelled to Los Angeles from a faraway land they call San Diego. Because it would just make no sense to have the movie take place in San Diego, or to have the cop be from LA to start with. Or, y’know, Japan.

Why do they need the Samurai Cop in town? Because frankly, the chief was telling everybody how absurd his haircut was, and nobody would believe him, so he said “Look, I’ll have him come to town and you can see this damn thing for yourselves.” It is a work of art. If it seems like there’s a serious threat at any point in time, it’s going to leap off his head and start kicking ass on its own.

Decapitations, explosions, poorly subbed in stunt doubles, mangled dialogue, prominent lion heads, and unfortunate banana hammocks abound in this extremely eighties-y nineties movie.

Join Mike, Kevin, Bill, and Alfonso Rafael Federico Sebastian for the RiffTraxx Live skewering of Samurai Cop this Thursday night (and an encore next Tuesday) at Carmike's East Ridge 18 at 8 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop

Thursday, 8 p.m.

Carmike's East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

www.rifftrax.com