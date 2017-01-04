Rocket to the stars, travel back in time and more with the IMAX Laser Film Festival

Almost one year after installation of the new IMAX with Laser projection system, movie fans have been raving about the enhanced experience at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater.

“Sound was incredible. Picture was beyond regular digital HD,” posted one guest on the Aquarium’s IMAX Facebook page. Another guest commented, “The 3D visuals were incredible. The images of space, breath-taking.”

Chattanooga remains one of only a “baker’s dozen” of theaters nationwide to show movies using this technology. In celebration, the second IMAX with Laser Film Festival will be coming to Chattanooga’s largest screen January 6–12.

Audiences will have the opportunity to embark upon cinematic journeys to the wildest places on earth, the farthest reaches of space and into the distant past during daily screenings of these exhilarating and award-winning films: Walking with Dinosaurs 3D, Tiny Giants 3D, The Last Reef 3D: Cities Beneath the Sea, Journey to Space 3D, Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Secret Ocean 3D, and Wild Africa 3D.

The IMAX Club pass allows the holder to see all of these films, and an unlimited number of 45-minute films for an entire year, for just $40.

Admission to individual films during the IMAX with Laser Film Festival is $11.95 for adults, $9.95 for children ages 3 and up.

IMAX with Laser Film Festival II

Friday January 9—Thursday, January 12

IMAX 3D Theatre

201 Chestnut St,

(423) 266-4629

www.tnaqua.org/imax