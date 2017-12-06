Secrets and Seizures at the Palace Picture House

Regular readers of The Pulse are aware that we are big fans of Chattanooga’s only arthouse cinema, the Palace Picture House. And the reason is simple: they continue to bring to town amazing films that otherwise would never be seen locally on the big screen.Such as the new film, Thelma, by Norwegian director, Joachim Trier, Norway’s official entry for Best Foreign Language Film.

Thelma, a shy young student, has just left her religious family in a small town on the west coast of Norway to study at a university in Oslo. While at the library one day, she experiences a violent, unexpected seizure. Soon after, she finds herself intensely drawn toward Anja, a beautiful young student who reciprocates Thelma’s powerful attraction.

As the semester continues, Thelma becomes increasingly overwhelmed by her intense feelings for Anja—feelings she doesn’t dare acknowledge, even to herself—while at the same time experiencing even more extreme seizures. As it becomes clearer that the seizures are a symptom of inexplicable, often dangerous, supernatural abilities, Thelma is confronted with tragic secrets of her past, and the terrifying implications of her powers.

“It deals with a father and a daughter,” explains Trier. “It deals with the incapability of accepting your own destiny. It has that mythical layer that is kind of unusual in Norwegian cinema at the moment.”

Come out and see for yourself why world cinema has a home right here in Chattanooga.

Thelma

See website for showtimes

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave. (423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com