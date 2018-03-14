Seeing the wild all around you in full IMAX 3D

Living in a society where the demands of digital interactions are constantly multiplying and becoming more insistent, it can be all too easy to lose touch with the natural world.

With our eyes glued to our phones, many people fail to look up and appreciate the aerial ballet of flocking waterfowl and songbirds or the awe-inspiring migration of Monarch Butterflies.

And as we strive to add to our online networks, we often miss the more intimate connections we share with the Box Turtles, Flying Squirrels, Bluejays and other species living right in our backyard.

This Friday, the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater will premiere The Wild Around You 3D, a new giant-screen film focused on the oft-neglected relationship between people and the animals with whom they share their world.

The film centers on a modern suburban family and the animals that live in and near their home. Unbeknownst to their human neighbors—excepting one girl whose eyes are steadily opened to the wonder around her—the nearby woods teem with wildlife.

The 45-minute film captures intimate moments of natural wonder happening right underfoot and overhead, from the daredevil free-fall of Wood Duck hatchlings leaving the nest and the annual migration of legions of Spotted Salamanders to the monumental power of a raindrop to turn a Ladybug’s world upside down.