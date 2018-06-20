West Side Story: Shakespeare in New York City

Some of the most enduring storylines in modern theater and film trace their roots to one name: William Shakespeare. And often in ways that aren’t even noticed by casual filmgoers.

Such was the case with 1961’s West Side Story, which catapulted Natalie Wood to stardom. The electrifying musical, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim, sets the ageless tragedy of “Romeo and Juliet” in the slums of 1950’s New York.

West Side Story explores the rivalry between two teenage street gangs—white working-class Jets and Puerto Rican Sharks.

When a member of the Jets falls in love with the sister of the Sharks’ leader, things look hopeful at first, but rapidly go downhill. Illustrating the events are many memorable song and dance numbers such as “America”, “Somewhere” and “I Feel Pretty”.

Starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, Russ Tamblyn, Richard Beymer and George Chakiris, the film went on to win 10 Academy Awards on its original release.Now you can see it on the big screen once again, in its original aspect ratio, as TCM continues their classic film series, long with exclusive insight from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.

Relive the glory days of big screen musicals this Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at either East Ridge 18 or Hamilton Place 8. Because once you’re a Shark, you’re always a Shark.