Star Wars: The Last Jedi Comes To IMAX 3D

Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes to the IMAX 3D

In a move sure to delight fans on both sides of The Force, the latest entry in the Star Wars film saga, The Last Jedi, will be making its triumphant debut on Chattanooga’s largest screen this Friday.

Viewers will soak in the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, sound and visual effects via the theater’s IMAX with Laser Projection system.

This cutting-edge technology offers a degree of audiovisual clarity, brightness and precision found in only a few dozen theaters worldwide and unmatched by any movie house within hundreds of miles of Chattanooga.

Like The Force Awakens before it, The Last Jedi features scenes specifically shot using IMAX cameras. Attending a screening at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater offers a rare opportunity for fans to see the film in the form closest to writer/director Rian Johnson’s vision.

“I wait for big epics (on film) to see in IMAX,” says Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill, in an online featurette. “It’s incomparable. The sound, the seating—it’s like the ultimate movie experience. Thank goodness we have IMAX.”

And this weekend, they hosting a special “Star Wars Cantina Nights”. Guests will be able to meet and snap photos with, and of, local costumers dressed as characters from a galaxy far, far away.

Running through April 12, The Last Jedi will be shown in 3D daily at 7 p.m. on the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater’s six-story screen.

Opens Thursday at 7 p.m.

IMAX 3D Theatre

201 Chestnut St.

(423) 266-4629

www.tnaqua.org/imax