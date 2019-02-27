Stars Are Reborn At The Tivoli

Fresh off a successful night at the Academy Awards, where it took home the statue for Original Song (along with nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress), you can see the latest version of A Star Is Born on the (really) big screen this Saturday at the Tivoli Theater.

Part of the ongoing Bobby Stone Film Series, which presents classic and modern films in a state-of-the-art theatrical setting, A Star Is Born showcases the outstanding talent and chemistry of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

The movie focuses on the raw and passionate tale of Jack and Ally, artists who come together as soulmates on stage and in life. Theirs is a complex journey through the beauty and heartbreak of a relationship struggling to survive.

What makes the movie even more interesting is that is the directorial debut for Cooper (a four-time Oscar nominee as an actor), and the feature film debut for pop superstar Lady Gaga. The two inhabit their roles like a pair of well-worn jeans, and while you never quite forget you’re watching Cooper and Gaga, you also believe in the characters’ reality, triumphs, and struggles.

The supporting cast is more that up to their task, each one given clear moments by director Cooper, including an emotionally heartbreaking performance by Sam Elliott.

And the music is practically a character all by itself, with stunning moments of raw energy that feel as real as anything you’ve heard in the theater before.