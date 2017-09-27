Steve McQueen: An American Icon

There was a time in American cinema where a certain breed of actor reigned supreme: the “man’s man”. Whether it was the bad-ass vigilante style of Charles Bronson, the squinty-eyed anti-hero of Clint Eastwood, or the All-American Western persona of John Wayne, these quintessential archetypes filled theaters from coast-to-coast.

Steve McQueen: American Icon tells the story of the life of one of America’s most enduring and intriguing movie stars. A redemption story which chronicles McQueen’s exodus from the world of fame and fortune and his little-known search for meaning, truth and significance.

The story is hosted by Greg Laurie, one of America’s leading pastors, who is not only an avid McQueen fan, but also experienced a similar childhood. In his mint replica “Bullitt” mustang, Greg travels the country in search of the untold story of McQueen’s final chapter, and the redemption he found.

The primary interview for this documentary is Steve’s wife Barbra Minty McQueen who, as a New York model and amateur photographer, took hundreds of never-before-seen candid photographs of Steve in his last years.

Other interviews include Academy Award-winning actor Mel Gibson, renown stuntman Stan Barrett, celebrated McQueen biographer Marshall Terrill, actors Barbra Leigh and Mel Novak. Experience a special message from Greg Laurie and performance by MercyMe.

