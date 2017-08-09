Stray Cat Rocks at the Palace Picture House

Grab your cinematic time machine and head back in time to the golden age of Japanese exploitation film, filled with a psychedelic mix of girl gangs, bikers, sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll and plenty of ass-kicking.

The Palace Picture House is pulling out all the stops to bring you a delirious mash-up of pop aesthetics including split screens, freeze frames, injections of color, frenetic editing and dizzying angles with the Stray Cat Rock series, starring Japanese screen legend Meiko Kaji.

In the first Stray Cat Rock film, Delinquent Girl Boss, a girl gang goes up against criminal organization the Seiyu Group, where blood is shed and friendships are tested following a fixed boxing match.

Wild Jumbo features a group of five friends known as the “Pelican Gang” who spend time hanging out, driving around in their all-terrain buggy and listening to psychedelic jazz fusion when they’re approached by a mysterious horse-riding girl, who suggests they rob 30 million yen from a religious movement called Seikyo Gakkei.

In Sex Hunter, the gang goes up against rival male gang The Eagles. Naturally, sex and explosive violence erupt! Plus, there’s some real-deal themes of racial injustice in the mix, giving this film a substantive weight.

In Machine Animal, an intense rivalry is once again the focus with two gangs pursuing LSD pushers looking to move a hot score.

And the swansong to the series, Beat ‘71, sees Kaji framed and sent to prison by her boyfriend’s father. With the help of some hippies, she strives to be re-united.

Stray Cat Rocks Film Series

Palace Picture House

