Survival Sunday, zombie style with The Walking Dead

One of my favorite games to play with friends is “could you survive a zombie apocalypse?” It’s a great conversation starter at work, at school, over drinks, or while grilling in the backyard.

Which goes a long way to understand the ongoing appeal of The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead.

And now you have a chance to enjoy the season finale of The Walking Dead and the season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead on the same night, commercial free on the big screen.

Both East Ridge 18 and Hamilton Place 8 will be screening both shows on “Survival Sunday”, kicking off at 8:30 p.m.

Worlds collide as Morgan Jones crosses over from The Walking Dead and into the new world of Fear. Watch as all out war ends and new adventures begin. Fans will also be treated to bonus content and a commemorative item!

But do take note: while the theaters want you to have fun, safety is paramount. Attending in costume is fine (and a lot of fun), however masks, face-concealing make-up, fake weapons as well as any costumes that conceal what you are carrying, your natural body shape or face are strictly prohibited.

Two great shows, one epic night. You have nothing to lose but your braiiiiiiiiins.