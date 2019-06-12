Take A Little Trip...To The Moon

The entire world was watching a grainy TV signal on July 20, 1969 when Neil Armstrong became the first person to set foot on the moon, declaring, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Audiences will once again experience the thrill of one of humanity’s greatest achievements when Apollo 11: First Steps Edition launches at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater on Friday at 7 p.m.

This film is a special, giant-screen version made exclusively for science centers and museum theaters and derived from Todd Douglas Miller’s critically-acclaimed theatrical documentary Apollo 11.

Dr. June Scobee Rodgers, the Founding Chair of the Challenger Center for Space Science Education, recalls the thrill of that night. “When it was about time for them to step out onto the moon, I woke my children up. We sat down in front of the TV, and we were just cheering. It was spectacular to see.”

Rodgers will be the featured speaker for the launch of Apollo 11: First Steps Edition. She will provide honest and thoughtful insights about our nation’s space program as well as discussing her work promoting STEM studies through the global network of 43 Challenger Centers.

With the engines starting up in preparation for an all-new space race, the opportunity to relive Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s unprecedented odyssey is just as thrilling today as when mankind left its first footprint in the lunar soil.