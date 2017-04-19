Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin comes to the big screen

Russia, 19th century. Autumn in the country. On the Larin estate, Madame Larina reflects upon the days before she married, when she was courted by her husband but loved another. She is now a widow with two daughters: Tatiana and Olga.

While Tatiana spends her time reading novels, with whose heroines she closely identifies, Olga is being courted by their neighbor, the poet Lenski. He arrives unexpectedly, bringing with him a new visitor, Eugene Onegin, with whom Tatiana falls in love.

And thus begins Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin. Tchaikovsky’s many moods—tender, grand, melancholy—are all given free rein in this glorious operatic performance.

The opera is based on Pushkin’s iconic verse novel, which re-imagines the Byronic romantic anti-hero as the definitive bored Russian aristocrat caught between convention and ennui; Tchaikovsky, similarly, took Western European operatic forms and transformed them into an authentic and undeniably Russian work.

At the core of the opera is the young girl Tatiana, who grows from a sentimental adolescent into a complete woman in one of the operatic stage’s most convincing character developments.

Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin

Saturday, 12:55 p.m.

