Tchaikovsky meets Chanukah with The MeshugaNutcracker!

Looking for something a little bit different this holiday season? Whether you’re Jewish or not, we’ve got something that definitely fits the way-off-the-beaten-path holiday bill for you.

Coming this Tuesday on the big screen, The MeshugaNutcracker! is a full-length musical comedy that features the wonderfully silly sensibilities of the folklore of Chelm (a fictional town of fools) underscored by an invigorating Klezmer-ized orchestration of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, including original lyrics that celebrate Chanukah.

Judah Maccabee’s triumphant saga and accounts of perseverance during the Holocaust as well as the celebration of the first Chanukah in the new state of Israel emerge with a genuine sense of wonder as the Chelmniks tell eight stories that pay tribute to the holiday.

Add in dancing dreidels, singing sufganiot, and surprise guest stars and you have the perfect recipe for a holiday outing! Jews and non-Jews alike will delight in this original musical celebrating all things Chanukah.

Or if you prefer a much more traditional version of the Tchaikovsky classic, you can also see the Bolshoi Ballet’s classic take on The Nutcracker on the big screen this Sunday at 12:55 p.m. at either East Ridge 18 or Hamilton Place 8.

The MeshugaNutcracker!

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

www.fathomevents.com