Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Returns To 3D Screenings

On Friday, the largest screen in Chattanooga will once more be the region’s best place to watch giant-screen films in vivid 3D.

The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater closed alongside the Aquarium on March 14. The theater reopened on July 17 — the first in Chattanooga to do so — but to reassure guests concerned about wearing 3D glasses, films exclusively have been shown in 2D.

Since then, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added the hospital-grade cleaner used to disinfect the glasses after each screening to its list of effective methods to eliminate Covid-19. The treatment also bathes and scours the glasses in water heated to 125 degrees.

In response to the EPA’s announcement, the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater will begin screening films in 3D once again on Aug. 28. With this move, the theater will shine once more as the premiere venue for viewing immersive giant-screen films, not just in Chattanooga but throughout the Southeast.

In 2016, the theater upgraded to IMAX with Laser. This state-of-the-art technological suite included a pair of stunning 4K laser projectors and a powerful 12-channel audio system. During the six-week installation, the upgraded system was custom tuned by a team of IMAX technicians to ensure the highest quality cinematic experience on the theater’s 89-by-66-foot screen.

The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater is currently showing a trio of popular 45-minute 3D films:

follows the 1,000-mile trek of Bunji, a puckish Green Sea Turtle hatchling, as she explores the life-rich waters of the South Pacific. “Superpower Dogs 3D” showcases the diverse skill sets of some truly incredible pups and their human partners as they conduct ski and water rescues, provide therapeutic support, protect endangered species and more.

showcases the diverse skill sets of some truly incredible pups and their human partners as they conduct ski and water rescues, provide therapeutic support, protect endangered species and more. “Great Barrier Reef 3D” explores the incredible diversity of life in the world’s largest reef system through the eyes of a conservationist and underwater filmmaker who also calls it home.

In accordance with local health mandates, all guests ages 12 and older are required to wear face coverings during their visit. The theater will also continue to voluntarily limit attendance to each screening to ensure proper physical distancing between guests and family groups.

IMAX tickets are $8 for all ages. Tickets can be purchased at the box office located at 201 Chestnut Street or online in advance at tnaqua.org/imax. To learn more about the Aquarium’s health and safety guidelines, visit tnaqua.org/welcomeback.

