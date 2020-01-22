The Betrayal Of Young Love

It’s the 10th anniversary of Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema and in this new production, leading perspective to one of the oldest and greatest works of the classical repertoire, offering the public the opportunity to discover again this iconic ballet that addresses the universal romantic themes.

Giselle is the story of a young peasant girl. She is in love and is confident that she is loved. The gamekeeper, who is in love with Giselle, tries in vain to persuade her that Albrecht, her loved one, is not a peasant at all but a nobleman in disguise and that he is deceiving her.

The gamekeeper manages to steal into the cottage which Albrecht is renting in the village and here he finds a silver sword with a coat of arms on it. Now the gamekeeper knows for sure that Albrecht is concealing his noble origins.

Giselle is shocked to the core by the perfidy of her loved one. The pure, crystal-clear world of her faith, hopes and dreams has been destroyed. When the ruse is revealed, the fragile Giselle dies of heartbreak and Albrecht must face the otherworldly consequences of his careless seduction.

Giselle is considered a masterwork in the classical ballet performance canon. Come out this Sunday at 12:55 p.m. and see it on the big screen at Regal Hamilton Place 8 at 2000 Hamilton Place Blvd.