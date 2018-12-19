The Bobby Stone Film Series debuts this Saturday

The Tivoli Theater Foundation, with its history of film, is launching The Bobby Stone Film Series at the Tivoli this Saturday.

Named in honor of Chattanooga native and Tivoli Theatre Foundation Director Emeritus Bobby Stone, this unique series will bring film back to the Tivoli with the spirit of Bobby’s expert eye and passion for film, featuring both first run and classic titles.

Films will include arthouse and other distinctive programming reflective of Bobby’s love of cinema and his own skill in cinematography and capture of light.

Kicking off the series is a free showing of the Christmas comedy classic, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, this Saturday night at 7 p.m.

These showings would not be possible without recent generous contributions towards the installation of new equipment and a renovated projection room.

This film series launch follows the successful installation of a new state-of-the-art digital sound and projection system valued at $350,000.

The new system includes a brand new 4K digital projector, immersive surround sound, and a 50-foot drop down screen, the largest of its kind in North America.

Made possible by a major gift from Bobby Stone’s family and friends, this new equipment brings film projection back to the “Jewel of the South” in a world-class way