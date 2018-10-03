The Definition Of Cool

Over the years, there have been a lot of movies about cars and the people who drive them. Some, like Smokey and the Bandit made stars of both the driver and the Pontiac Trans Am.

Others, like The Love Bug were lighter fare that cemented the lovable legacy of the not-so-sexy Volkswagen Beetle.

But when it comes to the epitome of cool, nothing compares with Steve McQueen's breakthrough role in Bullitt, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this week.

The plot is relatively straightforward. Steve McQueen stars as Lt. Frank Bullitt, the hard-bitten police detective assigned to protect the star witness in a Congressional investigation.

But when the witness is murdered, Bullitt mercilessly tracks a trail of lies and corruption that leads all the way to the halls of power in Washington.

Yet while the story is a fairly simple by-the-numbers action-thriller, McQueen's steely-eyed presence was matched by the utter coolness of McQueen's 1968 Ford Mustang 390 GT 2+2 Fastback.

And that car chase. Oh, that glorious eleven minute car chase to end all movie car chases (against an equally cool 1968 Dodge Charger 440 Magnum).