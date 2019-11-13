The Dimension Of Imagination

It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call the Twilight Zone.

This Thursday night at 7 p.m., AMC Chattanooga 18 and The Twilight Zone: A 60th Anniversary Celebration will combine digitally restored versions of six quintessential episodes with an all-new documentary short.

Titled “Remembering Rod Serling”, it will highlight the imagination and creativity of creator Serling, whose thought-provoking anthology series continues to mesmerize fans.

Included are the classic episodes “Walking Distance”, “Time Enough at Last”, “The Invaders”, “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street”, “Eye of the Beholder”, and “To Serve Man”.

After combing through 156 episodes of the mind-bending series, which originally ran from 1959-1964, CBS curated shows that were noteworthy fan favorites. It’s the first time any Twilight Zone episode has been presented on the big screen and all have been digitally restored.

Come out and relive a time when television took you to places you’ve never been and set the template for television twist endings.