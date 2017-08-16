The Doctor Is In The House! Who? Exactly!

Moviegoers should get ready to “exterminate” their boredom as the men of RiffTrax (Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett, of MST3K fame) take on one of the most thrilling Doctor Who adventures ever, The Five Doctors.

Originally released in celebration of the British television series’ 20th anniversary in 1983, this special feature-length episode is set to get the full riff treatment live in cinemas nationwide with RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who—The Five Doctors, coming to East Ridge 18 this Thursday.

“We couldn't be more excited to finally be meeting the Doctor on the big screen,” Michael J. Nelson of RiffTrax said. “Well, not just one but five Doctors, making this event five times more fun.”

Someone is taking the Doctor's past selves out of time and space, placing them in a vast wilderness—a battle arena with a sinister tower at its center. As the various incarnations of the Doctor join forces, they learn they are in the Death Zone on their home world of Gallifrey, fighting Daleks, Cybermen, Yeti—and a devious Time Lord Traitor who is using the Doctor and his companions to discover the ancient secrets of Rassilon, the first and most powerful ruler of Gallifrey.

“It’s great to be combining two fan-favorite programs, Doctor Who and RiffTrax, for the ultimate event experience,” Fathom Events VP of Programming Kymberli Frueh said. “Cinema audiences and fans of both Doctor Who and RiffTrax are in for a real treat with this mashup of a British science fiction favorite.”

RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who—The Five Doctors

Thursday, 8 p.m.

East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

www.fathomevents.com