The Fairest Lady Of Them All

A lot has been written over the years about one of the most recognizable film stars of all time, Audrey Hepburn. And deservedly so, as Hepburn was a rare combination of talent, beauty, perseverance, grace, and charity.

But for many in our current generation, she is just a name from the list of “famous movie stars of the past”. Which is why we here at The Pulse implore you to not pass up the opportunity to see Hepburn at her radiant best in one of the most enduring big screen musicals of all time: My Fair Lady.

Eliza Doolittle (Hepburn) finds herself at the center of a friendly wager between Professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison) and his companion, Colonel Pickering (Wilfred Hyde-White): can a disheveled, cockney flower girl find her voice and blossom into a proper lady presentable in high society?

Sure, the dated gender roles and oft-blatant misogyny can be a bit cringe worthy to modern audiences, but oh, the songs...the score...the clothes. And rising above it all in a performance for the ages is Hepburn herself.

Winner of eight Academy awards, including Best Picture, restored frame-by-frame from the original 65mm negative, and scanned utilizing state-of-the-art technology under the supervision of famed film historian Robert Harris—you owe it yourself to see this amazing piece of movie musical history.

Screening this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Place 8, and at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at East Ridge 18. Be there.