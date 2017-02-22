The Metropolitan Opera presents the fairy tale world of Dvorák’s Rusalka

Regular readers of The Pulse may have noticed we are fans of not just music and theater, but the ultimate combination of the two: opera. And when you add in the chance to see one of the best opera companies in the world, The Metropolitan Opera, on the big screen in the comfort of a modern movie theater, it's the best of all possible worlds.

At least to us opera fans, that is.

Which is why we are quite excited for the chance to see one of the best, Dvorák’s Rusalka, presented live this Sunday at Carmike's East Ridge 18 theaters.

Kristine Opolais “gives a vocally lustrous and achingly vulnerable performance” (New York Times) in a new production of the opera that first won her international acclaim, Dvorák’s fairy tale opera about the tragic water nymph Rusalka.

Sir Mark Elder conducts director Mary Zimmerman’s new staging, which brings her wondrous theatrical imagination to Dvorák’s fairytale of love and longing, rejection and redemption, giving the work “an inspired staging” (Huffington Post).

Rusalka also stars Brandon Jovanovich as the human prince who captures Rusalka’s heart; Katarina Dalayman as Rusalka’s rival, the Foreign Princess; Eric Owens as the Water Sprite, Rusalka’s father; and Jamie Barton as the duplicitous witch Ježibaba, all part of what the New York Times calls “a matchless cast”.

Dvorák’s Rusalka: Live At The Met

Saturday, 12:55 p.m.

Carmike East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

www.carmike.com