The Genesis Of The Daleks on the big screen

If you already know, just by reading the headline, what a Dalek is, you are likely already excited about what’s to come in this little column.

If you don’t know, well...it’s high time you expand your entertainment world to include one of the most famous (and longest running) science fiction series of all time.I’m talking about Doctor Who, of course.

And in celebration of the upcoming Blu-ray release of Tom Baker’s complete first season in Doctor Who, audiences will be treated to a special cinema length Director’s Cut of one of the most popular of all Doctor Who stories, “Genesis of the Daleks”!

The Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) and his companions, Sarah Jane Smith and Harry Sullivan, are transported thousands of years into the past to the ancient planet Skaro where they are given a mission from the Time Lords to prevent the evil scientist Davros from introducing to the universe the most destructive race of killing machines ever created, the Daleks.

Let’s all pause and say it out loud together...“Exterminate! Exterminate! Exterminate!” Now, put down the plunger and try to ignore the people looking at you strangely.

The event also features a first look at “In Conversation with Tom Baker” a newly recorded interview with the Fourth Doctor himself. Come see it Monday at 7 p.m. at either the East Ridge 18 or Hamilton Place 8 theaters.