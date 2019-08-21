The Genius Of Federico Fellini

There was a period in the 1950’s when a new wave of Italian filmmakers challenged the Hollywood studio system that dominated much of the film world, introducing edgy, avant-garde films that pushed the boundaries of what was considered “acceptable” for movies.

One of the greatest of that group was director Federico Fellini, who nearly single-handedly influenced an entire generation of filmmakers, greatly expanding the world of film.

Fellini’s first international success was a frankly autobiographical film that establishes many of the formal and thematic concerns that he would return to throughout his career.

Set in the director’s hometown of Rimini, I, Vitelloni portrays the antics of five young “vitelloni”, or layabouts, who while away their listless days in their small seaside village.

“One of the screen’s great portrayals of the hell-raising and malaise of young men in their 20s.” —Michael Wilmington, Chicago Tribune.

Winner of the Silver Lion at the 1953 Venice Film Festival, and tied for Best Foreign Language Film at the 1954 New York Film Critics Circle awards, I, Vitelloni will screen this Thursday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Heritage House Arts & Civic Center on Jenkins Rd.

Come and see for yourself why Fellini is still revered to this day.