The Importance of Being Earnest

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” — Oscar Wilde

Aside from being eminently quotable, Oscar Wilde’s legacy is vital both in terms of his rapier wit as well as his martyrdom.

As part of LGBTQ History Month, the Heritage House Arts & Civic Center proudly presents one of the most important films recognizing the culture and contributions of the LGBTQ community to the world this Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

In this premiere film adaptation of Wilde’s comic masterpiece of mistaken identity, The Importance of Being Earnest, Michael Redgrave plays Jack and Michael Denison is Algernon.

When Algernon discovers that his friend, Ernest, has created a fictional brother for whenever he needs a reason to “escape dull country life”, Algernon poses as the brother, resulting in ever increasing confusion.

Also starring Margaret Rutherford as Miss Prism and written/directed/produced by famed British director Anthony Asquith, this 1952 release is regarded as the definitive version of Oscar Wilde’s play and the greatest of all drawing room comedies.

The film was nominated for the Golden Lion (Leone d’Oro) at the 1952 Venice Film Festival—the award usually being given to the best film screened in competition at the festival.

Admission is free, courtesy of the Chattanooga Department of Youth & Family Development and the Heritage House Arts & Civic Center.