The inspiration of the American Wrestler

Film festival favorite American Wrestler: The Wizard comes to movie theaters nationwide for cinematic debut on Wednesday, May 3 only.

Based on true events, the heartwarming coming of age story is set in a world of competitive high school wrestling, starring William Fichtner, Jon Voight and introducing newcomer George Kosturos.

This special presentation will include exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the filmmaker and cast, speaking to the real-life story and inspiration behind the film, along with never-before-released footage.

In this inspiring tale, 17-year-old Ali Jahani is a newcomer to a small California town, where he stands out as different in an unwelcoming community. Living with his embittered uncle, the boy faces a mountain of adversity everywhere he turns.

Rejected by everyone but determined to fit in, he joins the school’s floundering wrestling team. With a chance to change how others see him, Ali must step up and learn to be a hero.

Locally, you can see the film at the East Ridge 18 theaters or at the Northgate 14 theaters, with two showings: 4 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. Purchases tickets online at fathomevents.com/events/american-wrestler