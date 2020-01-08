The Jewish Documentary Film Series Returns

Four Jewish-themed, award-winning documentary films produced in the United States and Israel will be shown on five consecutive Wednesday evenings at 7:15 p.m. beginning next Wednesday at the Jewish Cultural Center on North Terrace.

These films have received international film awards, nominations, and recognition at film festivals throughout the United States, Europe, and Israel.

The series kicks off next Wednesday with Carvalho’s Journey, the story of photographer Solomon Nunes Carvalho’s 1853 journey to the West. A Sephardic Jew from Charleston, S.C. travels with John Fremont meeting mountain men and Native Americans.

Then on Wednesday, January 22, it’s Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles, the story of how the musical came to be, including interviews with the show’s creators and excerpts from various productions.

On Wednesday, January 29, the series continues with Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz, the story of Ben Ferencz who was one of the chief prosecutors of the Nuremberg Trials after World War II and his career dedicated to the world of justice.

Then the series concludes on Wednesday, February 5 with Picture of His Life, the story of former Israeli Elite Commando turned wildlife photographer Amos Nachoum’s quest to record a swimming polar bear, with incredible images.

Individual tickets are $10 per person or $3 for students with ID. Admission includes complimentary popcorn and a soft drink. For more information, head over to jewishchattanooga.com