The Mighty Six Triple Eight

In February 1945, hundreds of America’s highly skilled and educated women, many from the Southeast, shipped out to Europe for the opportunity of a lifetime.

The U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was the only all-female, all-African American unit to serve overseas during World War II. Their story began right outside of Chattanooga, at the Third Army Women’s Army Corps (WAC) Training Center in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

The 6888th’s story, long forgotten, is now the subject of an award-winning documentary The Six Triple Eight. The 40-minute film will premiere in Chattanooga next Thursday, February 13 at 3 p.m. at the University of Tennessee’s University Center Auditorium.

The screening, which is free and open to the public, will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s producer James W. Theres, producer Edna Cummings, Colonel, Ret., U.S. Army, National Park Service interpretive ranger Brian Autry, and Beverly Foster, president of the Walker County, Georgia African American Historical and Alumni Association.

“This is an amazing story that is finally coming to light,” said Operation Manager Keith Landecker of Power 94 FM. “These women faced enormous hurdles, both at home and abroad, to accomplish their mission.”

A full listing of the 6888th veterans can be found on the 6th Cavalry Museum website at 6thcavalrymuseum.org. Any family members or descendants of 6888th veterans may contact Chris McKeever at the museum at (706) 861-2860.