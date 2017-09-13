The most famous long-distance call of all

To say that Steven Spielberg has made a major impact on science-fiction filmmaking is a bit of an understatement. The man who brought us classics such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Jurassic Park, and Minority Report has long had a fascination with telling stories about society through the lens of science-fiction storytelling.

But arguably his most famous work, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, first burst upon theaters 35 years ago. And the original 1982 classic has been remastered and is returning to the big screen to transport audiences back to a time when we first learned that aliens, instead of being frightening monsters, could actually be both lovable and able to touch our hearts.

Legendary critic Leonard Maltin believes that E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is “one of the great American films”, and we are certainly not going to disagree with him.

At heart, it's a simple story of a lost alien who teams up with a group of kids, led by Henry Thomas as Elliot and an unbelievably precocious Drew Barrymore as Gertie, the titular extraterrestrial battled faceless government agents and won the hearts of audiences worldwide.

And with a worldwide gross of nearly $800 million (and counting) off of an estimated $10.5 million budget, it also ranks as one of the most profitable films Spielberg has ever made.

Come see the magic again, and discover why “phoning home” is still as important now as it was in 1982.

E.T. The Extraterrestrial

Sunday, 2 p.m.

East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

Sunday, 2 & 7 p.m.

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Pl. Blvd.

(844) 462-7342

www.fathomevents.com