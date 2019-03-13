The Rise And Fall Of Scarlett O'Hara

When adjusted for inflation, the top-grossing film of all time is the 1939 classic Gone With The Wind. And while nearly everyone is aware of the movie, and can recite any number of classic lines from memory, how many of us have actually seen it on the big screen?

Well, now you have a chance to correct that lack (or renew an old film acquaintance) as Victor Fleming’s epic vision of the Civil War era South still has the power 80 years later to transfix audiences.

Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Olivia de Havilland, Leslie Howard, and Hattie McDaniel star in this classic epic of the American South. On the eve of the American Civil War, rich, beautiful and self-centered Scarlett O’Hara (Leigh, in her Oscar-winning role) has everything she could want—except Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard).

As she struggles through the early years of the war, the Battle of Atlanta, and Reconstruction, Scarlett discovers the strength within herself to protect her family and rebuild her life. Through everything, she longs for Ashley, seemingly unaware that she is already married to the man she really loves (Gable)—and who truly loves her—until she finally drives him away. Only then does Scarlett realize what she has lost...and decides to win him back.

Come out and celebrate the anniversary of one of the most revered motion pictures of all time this Sunday at 1 p.m. at either East Ridge 18 or Hamilton Place 8.