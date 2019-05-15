The Saga Of Tanya The Evil

Like many here in Chattanooga, we at The Pulse are big fans of anime. And one of the most intriguing new films is Yutaka Uemura’s Saga of Tanya the Evil—The Movie.

The film is based on the popular Japanese television series Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil, and comes to the big screen locally for one night only this Thursday at both AMC’s East Ridge 18 and Regal’s Hamilton Place 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The series centers on Tanya Degurechaff, once a man, now sentenced to live out her life as a girl in an alternate-timeline past to atone for previous sins. In the movie present, UC 1926, Tanya is leading the Imperial Army’s 203rd Air Mage Battalion to victory against the Republic’s stragglers. (More or less, the Empire is Germany and the Republic represents the U.S.)

The Mage Battalion expects a vacation after returning victorious, but instead receives special orders from Staff HQ. They are told that there were signs of a large-scale deployment near the Empire-Federation border.

Faced with the prospect of a new major enemy, the desperate Empire fans the flame of war.

On the other side, another magical girl, Warrant Officer Mary Sue, takes up arms hoping to bring the Empire—and in particular Tanya, who killed her father—to justice. Tanya must not only contend with an enemy she has created, but also reckon with the fact that her actions could alter the course of history.

This exclusive one-night event will feature premiere footage of an interview with Director Yutaka Uemura.