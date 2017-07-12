Up close and personal with the scary denizens of the deep

We've been fascinated with sharks on the big screen since Steven Spielberg since Jaws debuted on the big screen in the summer of 1975, all but inventing the concept of the summer movie blockbuster.

These blank-eyed, seemingly soulless killing machines struck a note of terror in movie fans, leading to an endless number of sequels and copycat films, each one trying to make sharks into even more of a monster.

Then along came the Discovery Channel, where they set about to de-mystify the shark and educate (and entertain) audiences on the reality of one of the ocean's most vital animals, the key to a vast and complex ecosystem.

Now, America’s favorite week of television, “Shark Week,” makes waves in movie theaters nationwide for a one-night premiere event this summer.

This exclusive debut, showing locally at both East Ridge 18 and Hamilton Place 8, features one of the best episodes from “Shark Week 2016,” along with a special episode of “Shark Week 2017” ahead of its television debut on the Discovery Channel.

The large screen format of the cinema offers audiences the chance to see “Shark Week” in whole new way.

Moviegoers will see every detail of these powerful creatures, from their enormous size and multiple rows of teeth, to their impressive hunting skills as they burst into the air to capture seals on the ocean's surface.

Additionally, event attendees will receive a limited-edition foam shark hat on a first come/first serve basis.

Discovery’s Shark Week at the Movies

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Pl. Blvd.

(844) 462-7342

www.fathomevents.com