The Unbreaking Of America

There are many ways film can bring people together. And one of the most effective ways has been through documentaries.

Think of how documentary filmmaker Michael Moore brought attention to issues such as school shootings, how Morgan Spurlock shone a light on poor eating habits, and how former Vice President Al Gore raised awareness about global climate change.

Now the local chapter of Represent.Us is trying to bring together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass powerful anti-corruption laws that stop political bribery, end secret money, and fix our broken elections.

To that end, they will be hosting a screening of the short documentary film Unbreaking America next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jefferson’s restaurant on Georgia Ave. across from the courthouse.

Unbreaking America shows why nearly every issue we face as a nation is caught in the grip of corruption—and what we can do to stop it.

The group plans to screen the film and break down into smaller groups to work on ways people here in Chattanooga can work together to address these timely issues.

If you want to learn about more about Represent.Us, follow them on Facebook or show up next Tuesday.