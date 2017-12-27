Is The Room really the worst movie ever made?

With all the Oscar buzz surrounding James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, now is your chance to see the movie it was based upon: Tommy Wiseau’s The Room.

Mark your calendars now for Wednesday, January 10th at Hamilton Place 8 and prepare yourself to experience what many have claimed to be the “worst movie ever made” in all its spectacularly insane glory.

This special screening will feature Tommy Wiseau’s commercials, an inside look at a Hollywood screening and the trailer for Tommy and Greg Sestero’s upcoming film Best F(r)iends. Because of course he’s made another movie, since his first has been so “successful”.

For those unware, the plot is, well...a bit complicated. Johnny (Tommy Wiseau) is a successful banker who lives happily in a San Francisco townhouse with his fiancée, Lisa (Juliette Danielle). One day, inexplicably, she gets bored with him and decides to seduce his best friend, Mark (Greg Sestero). From there, nothing will be the same again.

And neither will audiences. The bad acting, bizarre pacing, often incomprehensible acting, and plot threads that appear and disappear with seemingly no purpose have captivated audiences around the word and made The Room a true cult classic.

Just be warned: it really is that bad. Which is what makes it so much fun.

Tommy Wiseau's The Room

Wednesday, January 10, 8 p.m.

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Pl. Blvd.

(844) 462-7342

www.fathomevents.com