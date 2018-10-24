There Be Zombies Here!

Celebrate 50 years of Living Dead by seeing the completely restored and remastered version of Night of the Living Dead on the big screen.

This iconic film started the zombie genre and shaped modern horror movies as we know and love them today.

Directed by horror legend George A. Romero, the film is a great story of independent cinema: a midnight hit turned box-office smash that became one of the most influential films of all time.

A deceptively simple tale of a group of strangers trapped in a farmhouse who find themselves fending off a horde of recently dead, flesh-eating ghouls. Romero’s claustrophobic vision of a late-1960s America literally tearing itself apart rewrote the rules of the horror genre, combined gruesome gore with acute social commentary, and quietly broke ground by casting a black actor (Duane Jones) in its lead role.

For this special 50th anniversary event, audiences can see the stunning restoration of Night of the Living Dead, a product of the original filmmakers’ collaborating with the Museum of Modern Art and the George Lucas Family Foundation to restore the film from the original camera negative.

Relive the glory and fear as never before this Thursday at 7 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. at East Ridge 18 or Hamilton Place 8. Just watch out for anyone hungry for brains.