They Shall Not Grow Old

Back by popular demand, Academy Award winner Peter Jackson’s poignant and astonishing WWI documentary They Shall Not Grow Old returns to theaters for a one-day screening this Monday.

The acclaimed documentary is an extraordinary look at the soldiers and events of the Great War, using film footage captured at the time, now presented using modern technologies to make the experience tangible for the viewer.

Jackson recorded a special introduction to the film—which he has called his most personal—offering his perspective on why the film is important for audiences who have never experienced WWI footage as anything but grainy black and white…and silent.

In They Shall Not Grow Old, Jackson opens a window to the past in a way that has never been seen or heard before, noting, “Restoration is a humanizing process.”

By using state-of-the-art restoration, colorization, and 3D technologies, and pulling from 600 hours of BBC archival interviews, Jackson puts forth an intensely gripping, immersive, and authentic experience through the eyes and voices of the British soldiers who lived it.

The screening will be immediately followed by special content offering firsthand insights into what went into this groundbreaking feat of research, filmmaking, and storytelling.

Come see it at East Ridge 18 or Chattanooga 10 on Gunbarrel Road this Monday at either 1 p.m. or 7 p.m.