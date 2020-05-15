Three More Films Added To The Bobby Stone Film Series Virtual Cinema

While our historic theatre is temporarily closed, The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village at the Tivoli Theatre continues to bring the very best in cinema magic to our friends and community with the Virtual Cinema Series.

This is a new way for audiences to watch new releases from the safety of their homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. We now have streaming movies available for you to enjoy here first!

The Tivoli Theatre is excited to be part of this unique initiative and will keep all our fans updated on the latest movie releases we will offer as part of this exciting new series.

Three new films have been added to the lineup:

RGB

At the age of 84, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. But without a definitive Ginsburg biography, the unique personal journey of this diminutive, quiet warrior's rise to the nation's highest court has been largely unknown, even to some of her biggest fans – until now. RBG is a revelatory documentary exploring Ginsburg 's exceptional life and career from Betsy West and Julie Cohen, and co-produced by Storyville Films and CNN Films.

Alice

When her husband steals her money and abandons her and her son, Alice finds herself broke, desperate, and on the verge of losing her house. With time running out, she realizes that the only way to make good money fast is to become a prostitute.

GRAND JURY AWARD WINNER - SXSW 2019

José

Winner of multiple awards, including the Queer Lion from the 75th Annual Venice Film Festival, "Jose" is a gripping, layered and beautifully honest story about one working class young man's struggle to find himself. Made in the neorealist filmmaking tradition, the film is a nuanced and vivid look at being gay in Central America.