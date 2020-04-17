Tivoli Theatre Adds New Features To Virtual Cinema Film Series

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is excited to be adding three powerful new films to the Virtual Cinema. The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village's Virtual Cinema features a handful of debut films you're going to really love.

Enjoy new releases from the safety of your home during this unprecedented time while also supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

The Roads Not Taken

Sally Potter's film follows a day in the life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Elle Fanning), as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future.

Starring: Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, with Salma Hayek and Laura Linney

A White, White Day

An off duty police begins to suspect a local man for having had an affair with his recently dead wife. Gradually his obsession for finding out the truth accumulates and inevitably begins to endanger himself and his loved ones.

“The Oscars should have made room for the intense and elemental A White, White Day.”– AV Club“As darkly comic as it is foreboding–and boasting an outrageously rich and nuanced central performance.” –The Film Stage

The Booksellers

A behind-the-scenes look at the New York rare book world.

"Lovely and wistful… a documentary for anyone who can still look at a book and see a dream, a magic teleportation device, an object that contains the world" - Variety