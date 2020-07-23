Tivoli Theatre Continues To Add Films To Their Virtual Film Series

While our historic theatre is temporarily closed, The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village at the Tivoli Theatre continues to bring the very best in cinema magic to our friends and community.

This is a new way for audiences to watch new releases from the safety of their homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. We now have streaming movies available for you to enjoy here first!

The Tivoli Theatre is excited to be part of this unique initiative and will keep all our fans updated on the latest movie releases we will offer as part of this exciting new series. More to come soon!

Guest of Honour

JIM (David Thewlis) and his daughter VERONICA (Laysla De Oliveira), a young high- school music teacher, attempt to unravel their complicated histories and intertwined secrets in Guest of Honour, a film that weaves through time exploring perception and penance, memory and forgiveness.

A hoax instigated by an aggressive school bus driver (Rossif Sutherland) goes very wrong. Accused of abusing her position of authority with 17-year-old CLIVE (Alexandre Bourgeois) and another student, VERONICA is imprisoned. Convinced that she deserves to be punished for crimes she committed at an earlier age, VERONICA rebuffs her father’s attempts to secure her early release. Confused and frustrated by VERONICA’s intransigence, JIM’s anguish begins to impinge on his job. As a food inspector, he wields great power over small, family-owned restaurants. It’s a power he doesn’t hesitate to use.

While preparing JIM’s funeral, VERONICA confides the secrets of her past to FATHER GREG (Luke Wilson) who may hold the final piece of this father-daughter puzzle.

Tickets: $12 – This film is provided by our distributor friends at Elovation Pictures.

Waiting for the Barbarians

The Magistrate of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll, whose task it is to report on the activities of the ‘barbarians’ and on the security situation on the border. Joll conducts a series of ruthless interrogations, which leads the Magistrate to question his loyalty to the empire.

Tickets: $12 – This film is provided by our distributor friends at Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The Tobacconist

A tender, heart-breaking story about one young man and his friendship with Sigmund Freud during the Nazi occupation of Vienna.

Seventeen-year-old Franz journeys to Vienna to apprentice at a tobacco shop. There he meets Sigmund Freud (Bruno Ganz), a regular customer, and over time the two very different men form a singular friendship. When Franz falls desperately in love with the music-hall dancer Anezka, he seeks advice from the renowned psychoanalyst, who admits that the female sex is as big a mystery to him as it is to Franz.

As political and social conditions in Austria dramatically worsen with the Nazis' arrival in Vienna, Franz, Freud, and Anezka are swept into the maelstrom of events. Each has a big decision to make: to stay or to flee?

Tickets: $12 – This film is provided by our distributor friends at Menemsha Films.

