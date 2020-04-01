Tivoli Theater Foundation launches Stay At Home Film Series

While the historic Tivoli Theatre is temporarily closed, The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village will bring the very best in cinema magic to their friends and community with their new Virtual Cinema.

The Tivoli Theatre's Virtual Cinema is a collection of new, first-run movies released via a streaming platform by film distribution partners exclusively for art-house audiences. The Tivoli Theatre is excited to be part of this unique initiative and will keep all our fans updated on the latest movie releases we will offer as part of this exciting new series. More to come soon!

“We’ve always felt that nothing can rival the magic of coming to the Jewel of the South, the Tivoli Theatre, to enjoy great cinema. Since the launch of the Bobby Stone film series presented by the West Village in 2018, our community has once again found joy in coming to the Tivoli and having unique experiences seeing some of the best independent and classic movies," says Tivoli Theatre Foundation Executive Director Nick Wilkinson.

“And while we know nothing can replace the ambiance of a 1920’s picture palace, we hope this innovative programming gives folks a new way to experience new films and support the Tivoli while we're navigating these uncharted waters and continue to look for ways to provide unique cinematic experiences for our patrons.”

The following titles are only available to stream through tivolichattanooga.com

Saint Frances

Flailing 34-year-old Bridget (Kelly O’Sullivan) finally catches a break when she meets a nice guy and lands a much-needed job nannying six-year-old Frances (played by a scene-stealing Ramona Edith-Williams). But an unwanted pregnancy introduces an unexpected complication. To make matters worse, she clashes with the obstinate Frances and struggles to navigate a growing tension between Frances’ moms.

Tickets: $12 – This film is provided by our distributor friends at Film Movement.

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

This film is a confessional, cautionary, and occasionally humorous tale of Robertson’s young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. The film is a moving story of Robertson’s personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the four other men who would become his brothers in music, together making their mark on music history. ONCE WERE BROTHERS blends rare archival footage, photography, iconic songs and interviews with Robertson’s friends and collaborators including Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and more.

Tickets: $12 – 100% of proceeds go to the Tivoli Theatre until midnight April 2nd. This film is provided by our distributor friends at Magnolia Pictures.

The Whistlers

In THE WHISTLERS, not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off.

Tickets: $12 – 100% of proceeds go to the Tivoli Theatre until midnight April 2nd. This film is provided by our distributor friends at Magnolia Pictures.

Corpus Christi

After spending years in a Warsaw prison for a violent crime, 20-year-old Daniel is released and sent to a remote village to work as a manual laborer. The job is designed to keep the ex-con busy, but Daniel has a higher calling. Over the course of his incarceration he has found Christ, and aspires to join the clergy - but his criminal record means no seminary will accept him. When Daniel arrives in town, one quick lie allows him to be mistaken for the town’s new priest, and he sets about leading his newfound flock. Though he has no training, his passion and charisma inspire the community. At the same time, his unconventional sermons and unpriestly behavior raise suspicions among some of the townsfolk - even more so as he edges towards a dark secret that the community hasn't revealed in the confessional booth.

Tickets: $12 – This film is provided by our distributor friends at Film Movement.