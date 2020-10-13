Tivoli Theatre Features Halloween Classics All Month Long

We’re excited to open the Tivoli Theatre doors once again and welcome an audience for the Bobby Stone Movie Series presented by West Village! Join us all month long for spooky features and Halloween classics starting Friday, October 16 through Sunday, November 1.

Movies will be held at a limited capacity and with the safety and health of our patrons as our number one priority. Full details on on our safety measures can be found here.

Tickets are available now at the Tivoli Theatre Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, and by phone. All movies are $12 for Adults and $10 for Children and Seniors 65+.

The Tivoli Theatre opened as a movie picture palace in 1921, so it’s only fitting that nearly 100 years later the Tivoli Theatre Foundation continues the tradition in the historic venue.

The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village will also continue to bring the very best in cinema magic to our friends and community via our Virtual Cinema. This is a new way for audiences to watch new releases from the safety of their homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

The Tivoli Theatre is excited to be part of this unique initiative. You can find the latest releases in this new series here.

Halloween Film Schedule:

Friday, October 16, 7 p.m. - Get Out

Saturday, October 17, 3 & 7 p.m. - Hocus Pocus

Sunday, October 18, 2 & 6 p.m. - Beetlejuice

Friday, October 23, 7 p.m.- The Lost Boys

Saturday, October 24, 3 & 7 p.m. - Monsters Inc

Sunday, October 25, 2 & 6 p.m. - Ghostbusters

Friday, October 30, 7 p.m. - Rocky Horror Picture Show

Saturday, October 31, 3 p.m. - Hotel Transylvania

Saturday, October 31, 7 p.m. - Halloween (1978)

Sunday, November 1, 2 & 6 p.m. - The Shawshank Redemption

