Tom Hanks goes big again on the big screen

Tom Hanks turned 62 this week, and in over four decades of work on the large and small screen has produced a body of work that is as solid as any actor in history.

He has won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, and picked up Golden Globes for Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and Big.

It’s the latter one brings us to this week’s column. Released 30 years ago, Big tells the story of a 12 year-old boy who has been transformed into a 35 year-old man by a carnival wishing machine and finds himself romantically involved with a sophisticated executive.

Over the years, once popular movies have aged well while others have fallen by the collective movie-watchers wayside. And in many ways, Big straddles the line between classic and somewhat uncomfortable to modern audiences.

While Hanks’ performance was stellar, truly showcasing his sublime comedic talents and physical acting, the love story adds an uncomfortable note about consent in a more progressive world.

That said, no one can deny the enthusiasm and joy of watching Hanks and Robert Loggia dancing on the rolled out keyboard in the toy store, or Hanks trying to understand the appeal of a robot skyscraper toy.

Come see for yourself as Big returns to the big screen for an anniversary special this Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m. at East Ridge 18 and Hamilton Place 8.