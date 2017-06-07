Tony, Jack & Marilyn On The Big Screen

Tony, Jack & Marilyn are back on the big screen

People have been going to watch movies since the "magic lantern" show at the 1851 World's Fair caused a sensation among audiences, awed and amazed to seeing "moving pictures" come to life before their eyes.

And while today we have far more ways to watch movies—be it on our TV screens, tablets, computer screens or even our smartphones—there's still something special about seeing it on the big screen with full theater sound and a bucket of popcorn in our lap.

Which is why we have to give thanks to TCM and Fathom Entertainment for bringing classic films back to the theater to give a new audience a chance to watch some of the best movies ever made the way they were intended: in the dark surrounded by strangers.

And this Sunday, you'll get a chance to see what many have considered to be the best comedy ever made: Billy Wilder's classic Some Like It Hot, starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe.

With no money and nowhere to hide, two down on their luck jazz musicians (Curtis and Lemmon) masquerade as members of an all-girl band, leading to a number of romantic complications when one falls for the band’s lead singer played by Marilyn Monroe in one of her most iconic performances.

If you've never seen Some Like It Hot, do yourself a favor and scratch this one of your bucket list. And find out why the last line is considered to be the best comedic line ever uttered on film.

Some Like It Hot

Sunday, 2 p.m.

East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

Sunday, 2 & 7 p.m.

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Pl. Blvd.

(844) 462-7342

www.fathomevents.com