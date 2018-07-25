Voyaging Across The Universe with The Beatles

“Across the Universe was created around the extraordinary, time defying music of The Beatles.” — Julie Taymor

At once gritty, whimsical and highly theatrical, Across the Universe is a groundbreaking movie musical, springing from the imagination of renowned director Julie Taymor that brings together an original story and 30 revised and reimagined revolutionary Beatles songs—including “Hey Jude”, “I Am the Walrus”, and “All You Need is Love”—that defined a generation.

A love story set against the backdrop of the 1960s amid the turbulent years of anti-war protest, mind exploration and rock ‘n roll, the film moves from the dockyards of Liverpool to the creative psychedelia of Greenwich Village, from the riot-torn streets of Detroit to the killing fields of Vietnam.

The star-crossed lovers, Jude (Jim Sturgess) and Lucy (Evan Rachel Wood), along with a small group of friends and musicians, are swept up into the emerging anti-war and counterculture movements, with “Dr. Robert” (Bono) and “Mr. Kite” (Eddie Izzard) as their guides.

Tumultuous forces outside their control ultimately tear the young lovers apart, forcing Jude and Lucy—against all odds—to find their own way back to each other.

This special event includes an exclusive introduction from Julie Taymor. Catch it this Sunday at either 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. at Hamilton Place 8.