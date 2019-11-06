We, The Marines On The Big Screen

Happy birthday, Marine Corps! We, The Marines, a stirring IMAX film, will take you on an action-filled adventure into the rigorous experience of becoming a Marine and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D will offer special screenings of this gripping documentary on Veterans Day weekend—Saturday through Monday.

Academy Award-winning actor and one-time Marine Gene Hackman narrates this film, which uses the giant screen to honor the dedication, service, and larger-than-life experiences that create the unbreakable ties between America’s “first responders”.

(Marine readers are already penning corrections to our descriptor of Hackman as a one-time Devil Dog: “ALWAYS a Marine.” You’re right. And this film shows why.)

Part of the proceeds from the Aquarium’s We, The Marines screenings—up to $5,000—will be donated to the South East Tennessee Unit of The Young Marines, a non-profit youth education and service program for boys and girls.

See this film Saturday at 11 a.m., noon and 7 p.m.; Sunday at noon; and Veterans Day Monday at 11 a.m. and noon.

And for all you Marines and supporters, there will be a USMC Birthday cake-cutting ceremony after the Sunday noon showing.

Come learn why the USMC is “always faithful” and help honor those who wore the uniform proudly.

