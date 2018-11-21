You'll Believe A Man Can Fly

Forty years ago, superhero movies were not the dominant box office force they are today. In fact, they were just about the complete opposite.

In the 1970’s, superheroes were relegated to the brightly colored (and poorly animated) television backwaters of Saturday morning cartoons and comics racks at Woolworth's.

Well before Batman, Black Panther, or Deadpool ruled the theaters, no one thought audiences would go see a movie about an overgrown Boy Scout with bright red boots and big red cape who was as wholesome and pure as cookies, milk and Santa Claus.

They were wrong, of course, though it took the acting genius of Christopher Reeve and Gene Hackman to bring the story of Krypton’s favorite son to success on the big screen.

This Sunday, head on over to Hamilton Place 8 and relive Truth, Justice, and the American Way with a special screening of Superman: The Movie in all its glory.

But wait, there’s more...the event also includes the 1941 Max Fleischer Superman animated short “The Mechanical Monsters”, lovingly restored for the theater.

We all have a little Clark Kent in us, and we all hope to have a little Superman inside us as well. And this is the movie that brought those dreams to reality. Up, up, and away!