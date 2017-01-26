Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions comes to the big screen

Over the past decade, Japanese anime has established an incredibly popular foothold with American audiences. The distinct visual styles, robust storytelling, and indelible characters have combined to reach an ever-growing audience on this side of the Pacific.

One of the major franchise has been Yu-Gi-Oh! It started as a manga series about gaming written and illustrated by Kazuki Takahashi. The protagonist, Yugi Mutou, solves an ancient Millennium Puzzle which creates a gambling alter-ego within himself that solves various puzzles and challenges through various complicated games.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions, produced in 2016, is an original story and features both Yugi Muto and his arch-rival Seto Kaiba.

As part of the 20th anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh!, the original uncut version of the film created by Kazuki Takahashi is getting a big-screen theatrical release, shown locally at Carmike's East Ridge 18 theaters.

The plot focuses on Muto and his closest friends in their final year of high school who end up facing off against Kaiba, who has commissioned an excavation to retrieve the disassembled Millennium Puzzle from the ruins of the Millennium chamber. Much transdimensional hopping and gaming conflicts ensue as Muto and friends work together to try and stop Kaiba from reviving a trapped soul.

Trust us, it makes sense in context, and the original uncut version goes even deeper into the Yu-Gi-Oh! world and the people who live and game within.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions

Saturday & Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Carmike East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

www.carmike.com