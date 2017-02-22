A View From Inside The Civil Rights Struggle

I Am Not Your Negro is so much more than just the story of author and poet James Baldwin

I Am Not Your Negro is a film that I have no hope of understanding. I can experience it, in much the same way I can experience any film, by letting the themes and words and images wash over me.

I can discuss it at length, adding my own ideas. I can quote it—author and poet James Baldwin is endlessly quotable, full of remarkable wisdom that stems from a life well lived. I can share the film with others and encourage them to think about it as deeply and as intentionally as they can.

But I will never truly understand it.

I can try, and I owe to myself and my countrymen to do so. Still, a white man from a small town in Tennessee who has squandered more opportunity than most people of color in this country have been afforded, who was raised after the Civil Rights era, who never had much contact with anyone in black America during his developmental years, is as likely to understand the black experience as an ant is likely to understand an automobile.

I Am Not Your Negro, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, is not a biography of James Baldwin and neither is it a seamless history of a people oppressed. Ostensibly, it is taken from Baldwin’s notes on an unfinished book, to be entitled Remember This House, about his personal experiences with assassinated leaders Medgar Evers, Malcom X, and Martin Luther King Jr.

While much of his writing is meant to reflect a specific period in time and relates to specific events that inspired his words, he appears prophetic in his warnings, at times seeming nearly clairvoyant. Director Raoul Peck takes the powerful prose of Baldwin and combines it with film footage and images from Civil Rights protests.

Baldwin describes meetings with Malcom X, with Martin Luther King Jr., highlighting often their wives and children, humanizing these figures by reminding us of their families. In one particular scene, he remembers a meeting between himself, Bobby Kennedy, and Lorraine Hansbury. He mentions how people forget just how young they all were—Hansberry herself died when she was just 34.

It’s strange to think that the leaders and artists responsible for a fundamental change in the fabric of our society were mostly under the age of 40. It’s even stranger to realize that many of them are still in charge.

As striking and complex as Baldwin’s words are, more effecting is their combination with images from Birmingham, Alabama in 1963, where police officers beat black protestors, to Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, where police officers responded with riot gear and military vehicles. The only difference appears to be the further militarization of the police.

Yes, of course, we know that there is a difference between beating men and women in the streets for wanting to sit at a lunch counter and quelling a riot after a controversial shooting. But the patterns look the same, the responses never change, and the same people suffer with every occurrence.

But beyond just these signs of the obvious tyranny found in white America, Baldwin also speaks passionately about the sneaky representation of black men in media. He recalls watching Westerns, as many children did, but realizing that he had more in common with the Indians than he ever did with the heroes.

The crux of Baldwin’s argument is that he reserves the right to be angry about the subjugation of his people, of the treatment he endured at the hands of white America, and the idea that this anger is somehow hurting his argument. Peck’s documentary highlights these ideas in sometimes subtle ways, but also with glaring clarity. He highlights why an entire group of people, brought to America against their will, might not ever feel at home in a society they helped create.

That sense of home should be something everyone can empathize with. We have all, at one point or another, left home never to return. There’s an existential sadness that accompanies that revelation.

But what if there was never a home to begin with? What if that aimless feeling is institutionalized from the top down? Baldwin says the story of the Negro is the story of America. If that’s true, the story of America is a somber one.

I Am Not Your Negro premieres in Chattanooga February 24 at Carmike’s East Ridge 18.